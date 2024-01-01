Dar tal-Providenza New Year’s Day fundraiser underway, home needs €6.5 million a year

The Dar tal-Providenza, a church-run home for disabled people, needs more than €6.5 million a year, its director said at the start of a fundraising marathon on Monday.

Fr Martin Micallef urged people to support the home as the annual New Year’s Day Festa ta’ Ġenerożita charity telethon kicked off.

The telethon, which is being televised nationally, started at 10am with a special mass at the Dar tal-Providenza chapel led by Archbishop Charles Scicluna. It will run until midnight.

The event is being held at the Dar tal-Providenza parking lot in Siġġiewi, under the shelter of a large canopy. It will feature performances, interviews and an art auction, among other things.

Fr Micallef emphasised that the home is committed to keep offering quality service to its residents. Its key objectives are to help residents become active participants in society.

Donations can be made in various ways.

By telephone:

€10 – 51602012

€15 – 51702013

€25 – 51802014

€50 – 51902085

€100 – 51302022

SMS: €7- 50618922

By bank: Bank transfers can be made to the following banks, using bank account details available at the Dar tal-Providenza website: APS Bank, BOV, HSBC, Lombard Bank, Banif Bank

By cheque: Cheque donations must exceed €20 (by law) and can be done via a cheque addressed to Dar tal-Providenza, Triq Lapsi, is-Siggiewi SGW2822.

In person: Donations can be made at the office of Dar tal-Providenza, at Triq San Pawl, Valletta between 9am and noon; at Paola Catholic Bookshop, and the Rabat Central Square.