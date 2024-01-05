Siġġiewi's Marilù warns restaurants after dine-and-dash ordeal

Seven people sat in front of the beautiful view of the Siggiewi local parish church. They ate lunch, drank coffee, and chatted away until, in groups of two, they left the restaurant without paying.

This is what happened to the local restaurant Marilù.

The restaurant took to Facebook to express their disappointment.

“Disappointing and heartbreaking when people decide to dine and dash. They don’t realise that it really affects a small home-run business like ours,” the restaurant wrote on Friday.

Warning fellow restaurants and bars, and alerting them to be vigilant against this group of diners, the owners already feel disheartened they would ever find them again.

According to the post, the tourists enjoyed a pleasant lunch followed by coffee before discreetly leaving in pairs while the servers were occupied with other customers.

Concerns were raised that they might have already left for the airport, but Marilù urged the local community to remain vigilant, just in case the culprits were still on the island.

The restaurant has also filed a police report however, the challenge lies in tracking down the suspects since they are not local residents.

Marilù, is a small establishment in Siġġiewi, and now faces the difficulty of recovering losses incurred due to the dine-and-dash incident while still paying their staff and bills.