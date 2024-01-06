Abela summons ministers to Castille: Reshuffle underway

Prime Minister Robert Abela is summoning all his ministers and the backbench to Castille in what is expected to be a substantial reshuffle just under two years since the general election, senior government sources have confirmed.

MaltaToday is informed that ministers and Labour MPs were only informed yesterday evening of the meetings happening today.

The reshuffle is partly prompted by the imminent nomination of Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne as Malta's next European Commissioner after the June European Parliament election. However, it is understood that Abela is also reacting to his party's flagging support in opinion polls as a result of the high abstention rate among Labour Party voters.

Ministers are being summoned to Castille one by one as they learn of their fate.

