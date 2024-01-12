Accident near St Julian's tunnels paralyses Maltese roads as traffic stretches on to Żejtun

Commuters faced gridlock traffic on Friday morning following an accident near the St.Julian's tunnels at around 6:00am.

Police said that a 41-year-old Gżira resident lost control of his vehicle and collided into a palm tree on the central strip just before the tunnel. This led to the car swerving and eventually colliding into another car driven by a 39-year-old man from Żabbar.

Police said that the Civil Protection Department had to be called on-site after the Gżira resident's car could not be opened. Despite this, the driver is not in serious condition, but was taken to hospital nonetheless. The Żabbar man suffered no injuries.

The accident, as well as light rain on Friday morning resulted in gridlock traffic stretching down to Marsa, with reports of heavy traffic even reaching Żejtun.