Court of Appeals confirms that Pilatus Bank inaction case should be heard in public

The Court of Appeals has ruled in favour of Repubblika, confirming that the judicial review of the State’s decision not to prosecute senior figures at Pilatus Bank is to be hear in public.

In June 2023, the court had already decreed that the case, originally filed by Repubblika was to continue in public. The State Advocate and Attorney General had since appealed that decision.

In a press conference on Monday morning, Repubblika president, Robert Aquilina described the decision as, "a win for democracy and transparency." Aquilina had stated that the the State Advocate and Attorney General had lied as they claimed that the case should be heard behind closed doors so as not to violate the confidentiality of linked proceedings before a secretive foreign court with which Malta has no treaties.

The NGO's president stated that by doing so, the authorities ahd worked against the interest of the Maltese in order to help "criminals" hide their crimes. Aquilina added that on top of this, the Attorney General and State Advocate wasted months by appealing the sentence.

During the press conference, Aquilina stated that the State Advocate and Attorney General had noted that police investigations into the matter are still ongoing, adding that in its decree, the Court of Appeals expressed doubts on this statement.

Addressing the Attorney General, Aquilina said that she has been caught lying, and appealed for her to work in favour of the Maltese people.

He concluded by saying that the Attorney General should not be an obstacle to justice in a case that has cost the taxpayer €11 million.

Repubblika was assisted by Jason Azzopardi.