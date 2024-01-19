Maltese athlete slams dog owner after finding caged dog and puppy in a field

Maltese athlete and animal lover Fabio Spiteri has called for action in order to prevent the caging of animals, after encountering two dogs living in a cage in a field.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Spiteri wrote that his day was ruined when he was out in the countryside and stumbled across two dogs living in a cage. Spiteri stated the dogs were, “living in their own faeces,” with one of them being a puppy.