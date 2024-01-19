Maltese athlete slams dog owner after finding caged dog and puppy in a field
In a Facebook post on Thursday, Fabio Spiteri wrote that his day was ruined when he was out in the countryside and stumbled across two dogs living in a cage
Maltese athlete and animal lover Fabio Spiteri has called for action in order to prevent the caging of animals, after encountering two dogs living in a cage in a field.
In a Facebook post on Thursday, Spiteri wrote that his day was ruined when he was out in the countryside and stumbled across two dogs living in a cage. Spiteri stated the dogs were, “living in their own faeces,” with one of them being a puppy.
“It’s not ok that if a dog has a roof over its head, food and water, then there’s nothing wrong and he can be locked in a cage for his entire life,” he wrote.
Spiteri lambasted the dogs’ owner for their “stupidity,” before tagging a number of people including animal rights minister Anton Refalo and Animal Welfare Commissioner Alison Bezzina.
Animal rights have been in the spotlight in January. MaltaToday had reported that investigations into the death of a horse due to severe neglect had been initiated.