Lourdes Home victims refuse Gozo church’s half-baked apology: ‘It wasn’t even personalised’

The victims of abuse at the Lourdes Home orphanage do not accept the apology issued by the Gozitan church in 2008 after an investigation found wrongdoing.

“It was a copy of a media release issued to the press, not even a personalised letter. I deserved more,” one of the victims, Carmen Sammut, says in an interview with MaltaToday.

She is one of the survivors of abuse at the now defunct orphanage in Ghajnsielem that was run by the Dominican nuns.

In 1999, the victims took the decision to reach out to the Gozitan church’s highest authority – bishop Nikol Cauchi.

Cauchi had created a commission charged with investigating the case, with victims sending letters detailing what they had been through. The allegations concerned Sr Josephine Anne Sultana and Sr Dorothy Mizzi, relating to the period between 12 December 1975 and 30 October 1984 when Sr Carmelita Borg was Mother Superior.

But for more than seven years, the investigation’s conclusions were kept under wraps, only for them to be revealed during a joint investigation by the Malta Independent and Bondi+ in 2006. The investigation concluded the claims were “unfounded”.

After journalists shed new light on the case, Cardinal Mario Grech, who was by then bishop of Gozo, opened an inquiry led by retired judge Victor Caruana Colombo.

The inquiry concluded two years later found that “inadmissible behaviour involving minors” had taken place at Lourdes Home.

In a short statement titled “I ask for forgiveness”, Mgr Grech explained that the commission that was set up by the Curia had reached “the conclusion that in some particular cases, there had been inadmissible behaviour involving minors that should have never taken place.”

Furthermore, he added, the commission also presented “some recommendations that will ensure that such abuse would never happen again”. The Gozo Curia statement did not say what the recommendations were and the report was never published.

The victims explained the anger and frustration they felt when they had received a “so-called” apology from the bishop, which was a reproduced media release which had been sent to the press.

“I do not accept that apology. The abuse wasn’t carried out by him; she abused us, she should answer for what she did,” Roseanne Saliba, another victim, says. “You knew there was abuse, you apologised for the abuse, but yet they were not punished. They are still working with elderly people, leading the Order. How does that make sense? The inquiry started well, but it did not end so well. Not even a phone call, not once did someone grab a phone and call me to see how I was, how I felt.”

Mary Borg (not her real name), a third victim, who however chooses to withhold her identity, goes as far as labelling the diocese “mafia”.

“How was that an apology? They could have helped us, they could have saved us. But today Sister Josephine works at an old people’s home. What justice is that?” she says furiously. “They had an empire of predators, and we were the prey.”

In a last gasp at justice, the victims have banded together and with their lawyer Lara Dimitrijevic have taken their fight to the country’s highest court.

They are suing the State for failing to protect them when they were minors.

“We have thirsted for justice so long, they have kept their secrets hidden for so long, we deserve it,” Carmen says. “They deserve to be locked up in prison.”