Newly formed trade union to target precarious work, tenants rights

A newly established workers' union named Solidarjetà has commenced its operations in Malta, with a sub-section focused solely on tenants' rights.

The union aims to empower both workers and tenants, advocating for improved living and working conditions.

Solidarjetà, led by Gabriel Apap as the secretary-treasurer, said that the union is dedicated to the fight for higher wages, reduced income and wealth inequality, housing affordability, and a shorter working week. The union seeks to proactively organise workers facing precarious conditions, enabling them to take direct action to enhance their situation.

Recognising the challenges faced by tenants, Solidarjetà established a dedicated section within the union. This section includes an elected representative in the executive council and focuses on assisting members in negotiations with landlords and agents to improve living conditions, reclaim rightful deposits, and prevent landlord abuse of the law.

Solidarjetà said that it has partly welcomed recent government proposals to amend the private residential leases act, which aim to limit overcrowding of rental homes and empower the housing authority to take stronger measures against abusive landlords.

However, the union expressed disappointment that certain amendments in the law still favour landlords. President Matthew Attard emphasised the union's commitment to pushing for further enhancements to the legislation to ensure tenants have secure, stable, and affordable housing.

To address the lack of accessible information regarding tenants' rights, Solidarjetà has compiled relevant information into a dedicated website page. This initiative provides tenants with easy access to vital information, empowering them to understand and assert their rights effectively.

Workers and tenants interested in joining Solidarjetà or contacting the union can do so through their website, email, or WhatsApp by texting +356 99810787. The union's proactive approach to organising and advocacy demonstrates its commitment to promoting the interests of workers and tenants in Malta.