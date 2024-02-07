Heritage Malta racks up €2.7 million bill in artefact acquisitions since 2019

Heritage Malta spent over €2.7 million between 2019 and the beginning of this year on the acquisition of a number of artefacts.

In a reply to a parliamentary question by the PN’s spokesperson for lifelong learning, Charles Azzopardi, heritage minister Owen Bonnici presented a breakdown of each artefact bought by the agency and their cost.

The items bought between January 2019 and January 2024 come from different time periods, as their prices vary significantly.

Among the most notable entries is the acquisition of a letter by Napoleon Boneparte bought in 2020 for some €59,600. Another acquisition in 2020 was a “Latini boat” bought for €10,000. The boat, known as ‘tal-Latini’ in Maltese was the type of sail boat used to cross between Malta and Gozo.

While most of the items acquired were paintings, some paintings stand out in price and history. In 2021, Heritage Malta bought ‘Still Life with a Boar’, a painting by Maltese-born painter Francesco Noletti for €126,000.

In the same year, the agency bought two paintings named ‘View of Marsamxett’ and ‘Possesso of the Order’s Fleet by Grand Master Emanuel Pinto de Fonseca’, all for €200,000. The paintings are said to have been acquired for the Malta Maritime Museum in Birgu.

For €30,000, Heritage Malta acquired a bronze statue titled ‘Il-Ġerrej’ made by late sculptor and artist, Ġanni Bonnici.

One of the most expensive entries is a €300,000 portrait of Grand Master de Rohan signed by Antoine de Favray which dates back to 1775.

Meanwhile, an entry titled ‘Decres Presentation Sword’ is the most expensive acquisition in the list. On this artefact, Heritage Malta spent €350,860 in November of 2023.