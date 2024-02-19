Expansion of Ħal Far factory will see Trelleborg spending €14 million on new equipment

Trelleborg plans to allocate €14 million over the next two years towards acquiring new, environmentally friendly, and more efficient equipment, Prime Minister Robert Abela said during a factory tour in Ħal Far on Monday.

Having initiated operations in Malta six decades ago, the company stands as a globally recognized manufacturer specializing in advanced sealing solutions. It is renowned for the production of high-volume O-Ring and engineered molded parts.

This latest investment comes on the heels of a 6,000sq.m expansion of Trelleborg's Ħal Far facility, facilitated by support from Malta Enterprise and INDIS Malta.

Abela expressed his appreciation for the investment, noting the ongoing diversification of the manufacturing sector and the resultant creation of new career opportunities.

During the tour, the prime minister engaged with the management and held discussions with the workers, underscoring the imperative of continuous skills training.

The company currently employs nearly 600 workers, with an additional facility in Marsa dedicated to both production and research and innovation under the Trelleborg banner.