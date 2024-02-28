menu

[LIVE] Jean Paul Sofia parents in parliament chamber as MPs debate inquiry findings

Prime Minister Robert Abela and Opposition leader Bernard Grech address parliament following the publication of the Public Inquiry into the death of Jean Paul Sofia

marianna_calleja
28 February 2024, 4:58pm
by Marianna Calleja
Robert Abela exiting Castille with Jean Paul Sofia's parents, Isabelle Bonnici and John Sofia (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
Prime Minister Robert Abela is currently addressing parliament following the publication of the conclusions of the Public Inquiry into the death of Jean Paul Sofia.

The report’s damning conclusions exposed regulatory failures by a number of government authorities, which ultimately led to the death of the young construction worker.

The parents of Jean Paul Sofia, Isabelle Bonnici and John Sofia are sitting next to MPs following proceedings after an agreement between government and the Opposition. It was Bonnici’s wish to be inside the Chamber during the plenary debate.

No vote will be held following the debate’s conclusion.

Opposition leader Bernard Grech will be addressing parliament at around 5:15pm.

More to follow.

