[LIVE] Jean Paul Sofia parents in parliament chamber as MPs debate inquiry findings

Prime Minister Robert Abela is currently addressing parliament following the publication of the conclusions of the Public Inquiry into the death of Jean Paul Sofia.

The report’s damning conclusions exposed regulatory failures by a number of government authorities, which ultimately led to the death of the young construction worker.

The parents of Jean Paul Sofia, Isabelle Bonnici and John Sofia are sitting next to MPs following proceedings after an agreement between government and the Opposition. It was Bonnici’s wish to be inside the Chamber during the plenary debate.

No vote will be held following the debate’s conclusion.

Opposition leader Bernard Grech will be addressing parliament at around 5:15pm.

READ ALSO: Sofia inquiry report exposes regulatory failures across the board

READ ALSO: Prime Minister gives CEOs, chairpersons ultimatum to ‘shoulder responsibility’ over Sofia inquiry

READ ALSO: Jean Paul Sofia: Here's what the public inquiry recommends

READ ALSO: Government must shoulder responsibility for Sofia death: Bernard Grech

More to follow.