Jean Paul Sofia: Labour to fend off no-confidence motion in Opposition-led debate

The House of Representatives today will engage in a debate on the Opposition’s no-confidence motion in three government ministers.

The debate, slated for a day dedicated to Opposition affairs, is restricted to a single sitting.

The motion stems from the damning findings of the public inquiry into the tragic construction site fatality of Jean-Paul Sofia, and will call for a vote of no-confidence in ministers Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi, Miriam Dalli, and Silvio Schembri.

The debate can be watched online on Parlament.mt at 4pm

All three ministers had under their purview state entities which carried some responsibility in the circumstances that predated or led to the irregular construction of the building that collapsed and led to the death of the young Jean Paul Sofia, 20. Sofia was not a construction worker but had been on the site temporarily, while delivering workers some supplies.

The public inquiry highlighted the unregulated state of the construction site at the time, asserting that the government should shoulder responsibility for the state of affairs.

The ministers identified in the motion held roles overseeing the construction industry and state agencies responsible for the Kordin building’s site handover and project approval.

