Want to help count votes during the upcoming elections? Now’s your chance to apply

The public can now apply to serve as assistant electoral commissioners and counting staff in the upcoming European Parliament and Local Councils’ elections on Saturday 8 June.

The Electoral Commission has announced that it will receive applications from eligible persons starting Monday 1 April. Applicants have until Monday 15 April at 7pm to submit their application.

Interested persons can apply online or can submit their application by visiting the Electoral Office at the Counting Hall Complex in Naxxar, or the ID Cards Office in St Francis Square in Rabat, Gozo.

Both offices will be open from 8am till 1pm, and from 3pm till 7pm on weekdays, and from 8am to 1pm on Saturdays. Applicants must bring their Identity Card.

Due to restricted access to the Electoral Office premises in Naxxar, it is best to reach the office through Triq Giuseppe Scicluna on the left side of the Naxxar Parish Church, and proceeding on the left side upon reaching Pjazza Ċelsi.