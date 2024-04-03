Scaffolding issues, falling risks and breach of labour laws identified in OHSA inspections

Scaffolding issues, risks of falls from heights, and labour law breaches such as unpaid overtime and lack of proper contracts, were identified during coordinated inspections carried out by the Occupational Health and Safety Authority (OHSA).

In a statement on Wednesday, the OHSA said it carried out inspections in collaboration with the European Labour Authority, as well as national entities, with an aim to ensuring health and safety enforcement within the European Union.

Locally, the inspections were carried out with the Department for Industrial and Employment Relations, Jobsplus, the Immigration Police, and Bulgarian labour inspectors as observers.

Noting the infringements identified during inspections, the authority said the findings “highlight the ongoing challenges in the construction industry and the need for continuous vigilance”.

“The joint inspections not only streamline the enforcement process but also foster a culture of compliance and safety that protects all workers.