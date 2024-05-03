[WATCH] Abela will not take inquiry’s ‘verdict’ on whether to accept Fearne resignation

Prime Minister Robert Abela has stated he will not rely on the findings of the hospitals’ privatisation magisterial inquiry in assessing whether to accept the potential resignation of former health minister Chris Fearne.

Abela was reacting to MaltaToday’s story on Thursday, as it was reported that deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne had told the Labour parliamentary group he was ready to resign if his name is mentioned in the hospitals inquiry.

On Friday, Abela was questioned on the scenario where he would not accept Fearne’s resignation even if his arraignment was recommended by the magisterial inquiry.

“Since when do magistrates make political judgements?” Abela replied, saying that even such a recommendation of charges would not satisfy the criteria for Fearne’s possible resignation.

The Prime Minister also said that he will look into whether certain individuals recommended for arraignment, “are only guilty of working for different administrations and were loyal servants to the State.”

“If individuals known for their integrity are somehow recommended for arraignment, after discussing with Cabinet and the parliamentary group, I will exercise my discretion.”

Abela further explained that he will use his discretion, “in favour of all those who work honestly and with integrity towards implementing the electoral manifesto.”

The Prime Minister referenced “the establishment” in saying that Labour ministers and its former leaders were being targeted by the magisterial inquiry.

Asked to say who is part of the establishment, Abela suggested that “one of the establishment’s goals is to destroy MaltaToday.”

He refused to name names, repeating the same rhetoric he used to speak of “the establishment” earlier this week.

“This group evidently controls the Nationalist Party,” Abela said, suggesting the magisterial inquiry’s report would itself “give clearer indications of how the establishment works.”

“The establishment, through its tentacles, has been commenting on Facebook for months on the inquiry’s contents and indicating when it will be published,” Abela said, a veiled reference to former Nationalist MP and Repubblika lawyer Jason Azzopardi who has been posting several comments on Facebook suggesting he may be privy to the magistrate’s findings.