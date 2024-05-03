Joseph Muscat asks Police Commissioner to call him in for questioning

Joseph Muscat has written to the police commissioner asking that he be called in for questioning over the hospitals inquiry.

In a Facebook post on Friday, the former prime minister said he wrote the the commissioner asking that he answer to every question related to the hospitals inquiry.

“I have nothing to hide, and have no qualms with being absolutely transparent,” he said. “I told [the commissioner] that as soon as possible, and as soon as he has […] the conclusions of the Attorney General on the hospitals inquiry, that he call me to answer to every question he might have so that I can show him all the facts.”

Last week the magisterial inquiry into the sale of three public hospitals to Vitals Global Healthcare was concluded and passed on to the Attorney General for further action.

It is believed that action will be taken against Joseph Muscat, among others.

“As I’ve already said, this is another Egrant,” he said. “This is a political vendetta against me and my family. I am determined to ensure that the whole truth comes out.”