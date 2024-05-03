Fearne pre-empts possible Vitals charges: ‘Court will find nothing but my innocence’

Deputy prime minister Chris Fearne has pre-empted the possibility of facing charges in connection with the Vitals hospitals privatisation, saying he was certain of his innocence.

Fearne, who as former health minister has always insisted he had not been part of the Konrad Mizzi’s decision-making on the privatisation contracts with Vitals and Steward, insisted in a Facebook post that he had acted in the interest of the country in all his actions.

“Not every initiative or project I undertook as minister was successful, but I am sure that I always acted in the interest of patients and the country. Above all, absolutely never have I tolerated any breach of the law or ministerial ethics.”

Fearne and former finance minister Edward Scicluna might be among a second tier of suspects, along with three top civil servants, to face charges on the Vitals procurement saga, possibly over potential dereliction of duty during the time that Konrad Mizzi and former prime minister Joseph Muscat presided over the privatisation of the hospitals.

Mizzi resigned from Cabinet in 2019. Scicluna, 77, is currently Central Bank Governor, while Fearne is nominated to become an EU Commissioner later this year. Yet neither minister were singled out for blame by the National Audit Office investigation into the deal, and barely featured in documents filed as part of a civil court case that led to the deal being annulled.

Fearne has said he is unaware of the details of the Vella magisterial in inquiry, which has yet to be prosecuted by the Attorney General. “I am in no way worried,” Fearne said, having already given notice to the Labour parliamentary group that he would resign if requested by the party, in the wake of any charges.

“On the contrary, I have always acted correctly and in accordance with the law, and nothing can intimidate me.

“The facts have already spoken for themselves. Not long ago, there were serious but anonymous allegations made against the operations of my ministry. Immediately, I went straight to the Police Commissioner to have it investigated and offered my full cooperation. This is exactly what I did, and the case was exhaustively and thoroughly investigated, with no grounds for any criminal action.

“There is no doubt that the same will be evident at the end of this process,” Fearne said.

“There is absolutely no doubt in my mind that the Court will find nothing but my complete innocence. I make it clear that I speak confidently and openly. As a minister and citizen of a democratic and European country, I continue to believe firmly that justice should not look at anyone's face and should appear to be doing just that.”