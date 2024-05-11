Chamber of Commerce says Fearne’s resignation sets a ‘high standard’ for political conduct

Chris Fearne’s resignation from Cabinet has been welcomed by the Chamber of Commerce, which called it ethical behaviour “that should be followed by the entire political class”.

In a statement on Saturday, the Chamber said politicians must lead by example and thus demonstrate a commitment to ethical standards and accountability.

Fearne resigned on Friday from deputy prime minister and the Cabinet after he was included in a long list of people against whom criminal charges were issued in connection with the Vitals hospitals case.

The Chamber noted that in his resignation letter Fearne highlighted the importance of political integrity, respect for democratic institutions and towards the solemn oath of office.

“We have become accustomed to seeing private persons resign from office following inquiries that implicate public authorities, while politicians carry on business-as-usual. Fearne's resignation sets a high standard for political conduct,” the Chamber said.

It also stressed the importance of expediting court processes now that a good number of individuals face criminal procedures.

“Justice delayed is justice denied – it punishes the innocent and favours the guilty, and also creates unnecessary uneasiness in people’s well-being and peace of mind as well as unnecessary instability in the economic climate,” the Chamber said.

It noted that upholding the rule of law and ensuring transparent institutions are vital for Malta's reputation, especially as an EU member state.