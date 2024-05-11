Newsbook condemns Jason Micallef's attempt to smear one of its journalists

The editor of Newsbook Malta has condemned an attempt to undermine the credibility of one of its journalists by former Labour Party Secretary General Jason Micallef, who brandished pictures of a laptop screen showing WhatsApp chats between her and third parties, taken by someone standing behind her at a press conference, during a live interview.

Micallef was being interviewed on Saturday morning on Newsbook's sister station RTK103 by Andrew Azzopardi, when he produced a set of glossy photographs showing conversations between Newsbook journalist Monique Agius and third parties. The pictures were apparently taken during the April 30 press conference convened by disgraced former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat in the wake of news that the inquiry into the Vitals hospital deal had been concluded.

Micallef’s stunt was subsequently reported on in great detail by Labour-owned portal ONE.

In a reaction to the story, Newsbook’s editor Kevin Papagiorcopulo condemned Micallef’s attempt to discredit Agius, which, it said, clearly showed that an unidentified person had invaded her privacy while she had been carrying out her duties, but taking photos of her communications from over her shoulder.



“According to Jason Micallef himself, these photographs were taken during a news conference addressed by ex-Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, which was also attended by several Labour Party representatives. Jason Micallef was asked to provide copies of the aforementioned photos, but has failed to do so.”

“Instead of debating the arguments in serious cases involving the government, during a discussion about the consequences of the Vitals inquiry, [Micallef] chose to personally attack the journalist, Monique Agius.”

“It is disheartening to see a representative of the Labour Party, who himself has a media background, does not recognise the repercussions that his personal attack could have on journalists, and this to stick up for the ex-Prime Minister Joseph Muscat.”

Papagiorcopulo observed that the attack was “only the most recent of a widespread attack against the media in general.”

“Newsbook Malta says once again that these shameless attacks on journalists and the judiciary have no place in a democratic country. There is no space for those who instead of seeking to protect the judiciary and journalism - which we must remind, are fundamental columns of democracy - try to find ways to undermine them by depicting them as enemies of the people.”



Newsbook is understood to have lodged a formal complaint about the incident with Institute of Maltese Journalists (IGM).

Drawing parallels with the denigratory campaign against journalist and outspoken critic of the Labour Party, Daphne Caruana Galizia, who was murdered outside her home in 2017, Newsbook Malta requested that its journalists “receive the necessary protection,” while pledging to "continue delivering the truth." The public inquiry into Caruana Galizia's killing had noted that the campaign had "demonised Daphne Caruana Galizia, in a scenario of impunity which created a climate favouring those who wanted to eliminate her, could do so without the least consequence."

“We all know what had happened the last time that a woman ended up the target of direct attacks for doing her job,” Papagiorcopulo said.