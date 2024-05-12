PM Abela has isolated himself in a corner he walked into - Bernard Grech

The Prime Minister has isolated himself in a corner of his making, Nationalist leader Bernard Grech said on Sunday, as he continues to focus on retaining power.

Speaking in San Ġwann, Grech condemned the government for a lack of responsibility in the face of a political crisis.

“I cannot not talk about how the Prime Minister... is isolated in a corner, a corner he walked into,” Grech said.

The Prime Minister has no vision for the country and its localities, but is only focused on his own future and the goal of retaining power, he continued.

Despite Robert Abela’s adamant denials that there is no crisis within the government, Chris Fearne’s resignation earlier this week is an admission of a crisis.

On Friday, in the wake of criminal charges filed against him on the privatisation of three state hospitals, Minister for Reforms Chris Fearne published his resignation in a letter to the PM.

When it was reported that charges were to be filed against Fearne – also deputy Labour Party leader for parliamentary affairs and deputy Prime Minister – Abela stood by his number two, underlining his faith in Fearne.

“There is such a democratic crisis, that even the President felt she had to speak out,” he said, criticising Abela for living in a reality of his own construction while the head of state calls for the courts to be allowed to work.

Meanwhile, the government is leaving important issues by the wayside, forgetting about the public’s needs as it is too engrossed in its own issues to help the nation, Grech continued.

Abela’s lack of credibility has been highlighted with Fearne’s resignation, he said, slamming the Prime Minister’s recent claims that a vote for Labour is a vote for Fearne.

Grech also noted the day’s special occasion: Mother’s Day.

Thanking mothers across Malta for their hard work, Grech recognised Isabelle Bonnici for her courage in the face of adversity and difficulty, and for teaching the country the tools of perseverance.

“She is a mum that taught us what it means and the strength of a mother’s love... because a mother’s love never ends,” he said.

Grech ended his speech with a rallying cry for the public to join him and the PN in front of parliament on Monday at 6pm to protest the hospitals scandal.