PN convenes social partners meeting to discuss 'delicate' state of affairs in Malta

The Nationalist Party has convened a meeting with social partners in order to discuss the delicate events that are shaking up the country.

On Monday, PN leader Bernard Grech said that the meeting was also meant to understand how social partners are being impacted by the ramifications of the ongoing Vitals saga, in which former and current public officials are among those to be arraigned in connection with the fraudulent hospitals deal.

Grech noted that Malta’s current situation is not lost on the international community, as foreign news outlets have already started to shine a light on the country’s current state.

Speaking about the arraignment of public officials, Grech said that these cast a large shadow on Malta as a whole, as he blasted the erosion of the separation of powers, and the lack of trust in institutions such as the courts and the media.

On the latter, the PN leader said that senseless attacks must stop, questioning whether lessons were truly learned from Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder. He also used the occassion to call for full and correct coverage from the media’s side.

“The separation of powers is meant to work against tyranny,” Grech told social partners, noting that Malta’s judiciary and media should be protected in order to ensure accountability and the rule of law.

Turning his attention to the Vitals inquiry and the allegations of vindictive timing made by the Prime Minister and Joseph Muscat, Grech said, “Apart from any possibility of timelines, the charges are there.”

Concluding, Grech warned, “If the country keeps sliding downward, everyone is going to be affected as is already happening.”

Later on Monday, the PN are to hold a protest in front of Parliament.