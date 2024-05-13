Public-private collaboration aims to reduce IVF waiting list burden

Prospective parents on Mater Dei Hospital’s IVF procedures waiting list will be offered the procedure with the private sector with government covering the cost.

During a Labour Party event on Monday evening, Prime Minister Robert Abela announced that the government had partnered with the private sector to offer IVF procedures.

Abela pointed out that after the government fulfilled its initial IVF promise in the first 100 days of its mandate, the waiting list for the service at Mater Dei Hospital had grown, leaving many prospective parents facing an “unbearable wait.”

Government will be shouldering the costs for both services and medicine related to IVF, Abela said. “This is another measure where we are showing that our heart beats in the right place.”