MET Office: Sunny days expected in the coming days but wind persists

As we approach the month of June, Malta is set for clear skies and hot temperatures in the coming days.

According to the latest forecast by the MET office, high pressure from the East Mediterranean and low pressure over Tunisia will create a flow in temperature from Libya to the Central Mediterranean, resulting in a moderate North-westerly wind.

This wind will cause temperatures to drop by Saturday.

Whilst the air temperature will remain above the norm for May, the humidity level will not cause the temperatures to feel warmer than they are.

The maximum temperature for May is 29.7 °C.

Apart from high temperatures, windy conditions from Monday to Saturday are expected. The wind is predicted to range from F3 to F5. On Sunday, 19 May, the wind is expected to increase between F5 to F6.