Transport Malta to acquire new RHIBS but don’t expect them anytime soon

Transport Malta is planning on purchasing new RHIBS for its Maritime Enforcement Unit (MEU), to replace five unseaworthy RHIBS acquired in 2021.

However, it remains unclear whether the new vessels will be bought in time for the summer months when maritime activity around the islands picks up.

The MEU currently has only two small vessels at its disposal, sources within the authority told MaltaToday, casting doubt on the unit’s ability to adequately enforce regulations at sea.

Nonetheless, TM told MaltaToday that its annual safety at sea campaign will go ahead as planned in June just as boaters start hitting the waters around Malta and Gozo.

However, the spokesperson would not tell this newspaper how many vessels were currently available to carry out maritime enforcement. Instead the spokesperson indicated the authority was in the process of purchasing new RHIBS.

“We are conducting updated market research on technical specifications to ensure safety is prioritised in the procurement of new RHIBs to enhance our Maritime Enforcement capabilities,” the spokesperson said without giving a timeline for the procurement process.

But sources cast doubt on the authority’s ability to purchase new RHIBS in such a short timeline until the summer starts. “I cannot see this happen anytime soon,” the sources said.

The shortage of vessels is the result of TM’s 2021 purchase of five RHIBS which turned out to be unseaworthy.

Despite a surveyor’s assessment noting that the vessels developed structural problems, officials were still ordered to use the RHIBS to carry out patrols.

The matter had prompted a National Audit Office investigation, which found that the process to purchase the RHIBS was led by one person with insufficient overview from the other members of the team tasked with the project. This resulted in a “suboptimal outcome”, the NAO said.

The audit office also noted the lack of internal controls at TM and a lack of documentation at every stage of the selection process. The NAO findings prompted an internal investigation by the authority.

TM chose not to comment when asked by MaltaToday about the current state of the unseaworthy RHIBS.

These vessels are currently stored in a warehouse belonging to TM in Marsa.