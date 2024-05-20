[WATCH] Abela blames PN for 'persecuting' residents of Siġġiewi social housing

Prime Minister Robert Abela has blamed the Nationalist Party for “persecuting” the residents who had been manipulated into changing their address to a Siġġiewi construction site ahead of the upcoming local council and EU elections.

Last week, Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech did not mince her words as she ordered the Electoral Commission to revoke the change in address to the unfinished Siġġiewi block. She noted how it was public officials who rushed the applications in order to change their address, as she blasted the authorities who have risked the residents becoming complicit in their crimes.

READ ALSO: An unacceptable manipulation of vulnerable people

READ ALSO: Malita Investments denies wrongdoing in Siggiewi ghost voters case

On Monday, Abela did not seem bothered by the governmental entities and public officials which are supposed to be the subjects of a police investigation. Instead, Abela stated that he is, “more worried about the persecution carried out by the PN against 84 families.”

He was then pressed as it was noted that the court had sounded alarm over fraudulent activities involved in the case. “You know who’s committing fraud? It’s the PN,” Abela said, noting the PN’s reluctance to publish its accounts.

Returning to the Siġġiewi case, Abela said that the PN was always against the social housing project, as he accused the party of being, “an opposition party which is indifferent to the needs of the group of people who require the most help.”

The Prime Minister brushed off the timing of the allocation of social housing in the area. Likewise, Abela did not respond when asked whether housing minister Roderick Galdes' role is tenable in light of the ruling.

“The court has made its decision. One can agree or disagree with it but we must respect the decision,” Abela said.

Abela concluded by appealing to the residents in question who will now be voting outside of Siġġiewi, as he called on them to “remember what the PN put them through.”