Steward denies ‘political support fund’ claims, slams media set on ‘indulging conspiracy theories’

Steward Health Care Malta has denied claims it set up a “political support fund” for bribes from the company.

“We have never been asked for – nor provided – financial favours by any current or former Maltese official or minister and no such fund ever existed. We purchased a concession for an end-of-useful life small community hospital; a rehab facility in poor shape; and an abandoned asbestos infested building. We also inherited many unexpected liabilities totalling over €60 million,” the company said.

It was reported on Sunday that Joseph Muscat, Keith Schembri, and Konrad Mizzi are suspected to have received bribes from a €1 million political support fund created by Steward Health Care.

Reported in The Sunday Times of Malta, the funds were held by Accutor AG, a Swiss company that received €3.6 million from Steward Healthcare during the period when it took over the 30-year concession of three Maltese state hospitals from Vitals Global Healthcare.

Steward said the original terms of the concession have been described by the Government of Malta itself, the EU, and the National Audit Office as “unbankable”. It said it spent years negotiating with the government in good faith to bring the concession in line with regulations and make it bankable.

“It is during this time that Steward hired and paid Accutor as a business management consultant for a limited period. Those efforts to regularise the contract were unsuccessful, and Steward was left with no choice but to terminate the contract for breach and launch legal proceedings against Malta with the International Court of Arbitration,” it said.

Calling out the media, it said Maltese news outlets “indulge in ridiculous conspiracy theories and conjecture”.

“We also understand that this may be an issue of interest for the magisterial inquiry and the courts. It is astonishing that this inquiry has taken over four years to conduct, reportedly costing over €10 million, and yet we have never been asked once for any information related to the content of this article,” they said. “Steward has been consistently transparent (all the relevant financial concession financial information is on our website) and we will continue to live up to those standards. However, neither the Maltese media nor the courts seem interested in dealing with the facts.”

Muscat, Mizzi, and Schembri – alongside 16 other defendants – are set to be charged in court on May 28 for money laundering, fraud, and conspiracy to commit an offence punishable by imprisonment for more than four years. They will also be charged for participating in a criminal organisation with more than ten members.