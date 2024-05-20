Arts lobby warns Marsa Cultural Hub should not be ‘monopolised’ by government

The Malta Entertainment Industry and Arts Association is concerned over a number of factors surrounding the Marsa Cultural Hub.

Acknowledging that it is an important step in addressing a number of long-standing needs for rehearsal spaces and a centralised hub for culture in Malta, the MEIA said there are still a number of pending concerns by its members on the space.

“MEIA and its members however have several concerns and questions regarding the transparency, consultation processes on planning and the proposed management of this new hub. We call upon the Ministry For The National Heritage, The Arts And Local Government and Festivals Malta to engage in a thorough consultation process with all stakeholders, MEIA included, making all current infrastructural plans, operational management strategy, and impact study public and open for feedback,” the association said.

The Planning Board last week approved a cultural hub set to include a 5D cinema, carnival workshops, dance studios, and rehearsal space for rock band in Marsa's Albert Town.

The new building to be developed over 19,280sq.m is being proposed instead of the government garage in the Industrial Area opposite the abattoir and in close vicinity to the the Pixkerija fish market and the Marsa Open Centre.

The MEIA is calling for a level playing field and urges that this project opens conversations that eliminate competition with the private sector. “It is essential that public and private entities work together to create a healthy cultural ecology.”

They said it should be developed with proper consultation, and should not monopolised by the government.

“We cannot build something of such importance without involving the sector and understanding the demand. This is a much-awaited project for the community, and it cannot be that the creative community will not be part of its processes. We cannot fail to also address the current urgent problems, problems that do not need a spend of millions of euro to solve by allocating spaces for creatives right now. The issue has grown and evolved drastically due to rising property prices and ongoing overdevelopment,” they said.