Robert Abela gets out the vote, shrugs off Vitals inquiry as 'PN's only manifesto'

Prime Minister Robert Abela has used his Sunday sermon to deliver a fiery speech, urging voters to confirm their trust in the Labour Party, while glossing over the soon-to-be-charged elephant in the room that is Joseph Muscat.

During his speech, Abela reminisced on his governments achievements in challenging times such as the Covid-19 pandemic. Abela accused “the establishment” of attempting to make the upcoming elections, “the beginning of the end” of Labour’s accomplishments.

“Will you let them use apathy and take your strength from your hands?”

Referring to surveys published on Sunday, Abela urged listeners to consider the upcoming election as an uphill battle, noting that “the establishment believes that one episode can diminish our strength.”

He said that “they” have been trying to disrupt the PL for years, “ever since 2013, when we started to change the country under Joseph.” This was the only mention of his predecessor who is set to be charged next Tuesday.

Here, Abela appealed for cool heads, as he had been doing for some time, especially after he raised concerns of a “trap” being set up by the PN, but could not speak more clearly.

Similarly, Abela only spoke of the damning Vitals inquiry published on Sunday once, as he stated that the PN made the inquiry into their electoral manifesto. He further blasted the PN for their weak electoral manifesto, which he described as a 500-word essay that is out of point.

He concluded by promising that if the electorate puts its faith in the PL, this will mean new hospitals, schools, new open spapces and significant social reforms.