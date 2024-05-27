[WATCH] Repubblika will take legal action if Vitals inquiry's order for further investigations is not enforced

Repubblika will initiate more legal proceedings as it did when it requested an inquiry into the fraudulent hospitals concession, if the police and Attorney General fail to fulfil their duties, honorary president Robert Aquilina stated.

Aquilina was fielding journalists' questions after a press conference on Monday, where he warned of a judicial earthquake on Tuesday, as Joseph Muscat and other ex-public officials are set to be charged over their role in the fraudulent Vitals concession.

Aquilina said that a judicial earthquake is bound to happen as it is unprecedented that former and current public officials are going to be criminally charged. Aquilina also said that contrary to what Joseph Muscat and other defendants are saying, there is a mountain of evidence against them.

Aquilina used the press conference to focus on key points from the inquiry that show the extent of the fraud and abuse committed by Joseph Muscat and his accomplices.

Among the inquiry’s key points, Aquilina noted that investigators were shocked by the extent of fraudulent activities tied to the concession. He further explained several instances pointed out by the inquiry where public funds were misappropriated.

The existence of a “political support fund” was also flagged, as Aquilina stated that the evidence found clearly shows that the fund was funded by the concession, and that it was intended to reward political figures.

While emphasising all defendant’s right to their presumption of innocence, Aquilina noted that funds transferred to Joseph Muscat which he insists are consultancy payments were clearly intended to be a secret.

Repubblika’s honorary president also referred those present to the fact that Muscat had always known that the concession was fraudulent, as Aquilina reminded that Keith Schembri had testified twice that he never hid anything from Muscat.

The NGO called out Muscat’s and his government’s insistance to disrupt the investigations, noting that the ex-Prime Minister and his wife refused to give investigators the passwords for their devices, as the United States’ Homeland Security had to step in to unlock the devices.

Finally, Aquilina blasted Robert Abela, as he quoted evidence which shows that while he was already Prime Minister, Abela had been told that the concession was given to VGH in a fraudulent manner, but still went on to give the concession millions more in taxpayer funds.