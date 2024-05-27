[WATCH] Abela continued to defend Vitals, Steward until the end, Grech tells supporters

Prime Minister Robert Abela continued to defend Vitals Global Healthcare and Steward Health Care until the end, Opposition leader Bernard Grech told supporters in Żabbar on Monday.

The Nationalist leader said his party remains the only “shield” for the Maltese, and the PN will continue to fight for their interests.

Referring to the publishing of the hospitals inquiry by MaltaToday last Sunday, he mentioned how top VGH top brass knew of an early election in November 2016.

“This was the same company which signed the fraudulent deal with the Labour government,” he said.

He also referred to Monday morning’ sitting, in the case instituted by the Nationalist Party to force the State Advocate to recover the €400 million spent on the hospitals deal.

“The Prime Minister is trying to prevent us from getting back the €400 million they stole from us,” he said.