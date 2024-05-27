[WATCH] PM says European institutions will not perceive Malta negatively over hospitals inquiry

Prime Minister Robert Abela has downplayed concerns the hospitals inquiry will leave a negative effect on how European institutions will view Malta.

He said the prospect of coming under renewed scrutiny does not worry him, stating that under his tenure government has enacted a number of reforms.

The Labour leader was interviewed by Frank Psaila, who contested the last MEP elections with the Nationalist Party, but fell out with the party shortly after. He was not elected.

Abela said government made carried out a number of reforms from Moneyval to emerge from the FATF’s Greylist in record time. “We managed this because we had the credentials and the credibility; because international institutions trusted us,” he said.

Speaking on the inquiry, which was published by MaltaToday last Sunday, he continued to sow doubt over its timing, saying that he had even predicted it three months prior, noting that it had been sent to the Attorney General “at the same hour” that nominations for candidates for the upcoming elections were opened.

“I think it’s a planned coincidence,” he said.

“Now there is a process which must be held before our courts where everyone is presumed innocent – and that presumption has to be given to everyone, as that’s what our law tells us. Whether this was safeguarded during the inquiry, we will hear people say on whether that’s true or not,” Abela said.

He said that now is the time to allow judges, magistrates and potentially even the people if the case goes to a jury “to work in serenity.”

Abela continued in saying that a strong vote on 8 June is not being sought to “influence a judicial process.”

“People need to send a strong message that true justice should never be used to condition a political outcome,” Abela added.

He renewed his call for calm, particularly tomorrow outside court, and said that nobody should fall for provocation.