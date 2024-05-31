Six bids submitted to turn Marsaskala waste plant into recreational green park

Six bids have been submitted for the first stage of works to transform Marsaskala’s Sant’ Antnin waste treatment plant into a recreational green park, WasteServ announced on Friday.

The evaluation of the proposals has already started and the chosen bidder is expected to be announced in the coming months, paving the way for works to start on WasteServ’s largest-ever greening project covering an area of 24,000sq.m.

“WasteServ remains committed to advancing Malta’s waste management plan — this is the only way we can reduce landfilling to reach EU targets, while creating space for more green projects that ensure a better environmental future for our children,” WasteServ CEO Richard Bilocca said.

The works for this first stage cover the excavation of a three-storey car park, an artificial lake, and the construction of three water reservoirs.

In keeping with WasteServ’s commitment to sustainability and the circular economy, the excavated material from these works will be repurposed within the same site.

A retaining wall will also be erected to separate the proposed green park from its surroundings.

This announcement comes just days after the inauguration of Ġnien Fuq il-Glażiż in Vittoriosa, where an area of approximately 9,000m² was converted into a green recreational space.