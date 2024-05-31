Y-plate drivers to protest against government authorities' lax enforcement

Y-plate cab drivers will be holding a protest against injustice brought about by government authorities, as this marks the second protest of its kind this year.

This time, the protest will commence near Paul Boffa Hospital in Floriana on Monday at 4:00pm, as the drivers are set to lead the protest to Castille.

While the previous protest was aimed at cab platforms and their rates for drivers, protestors are now blasting government authorities who flooded the market through their lax enforcement, the Times of Malta reported on Friday.

MaltaToday has written extensively about various forms of abuse in the market, as government amended regulations in a reactive manner. Last April, transport minister Chris Bonnet announced that the regulations will be revisited following this newspaper's report revealing how Y-plate drivers are using the parking facilities of Lidl supermarkets to park their vehicles in what appears to be a way of circumventing existing rules.

As authorities squander to regulate the sector, the islands are flooded with over 5,000 Y-plate vehicles, with the majority of them being owned by small operators.

The over-saturated market was one of the reasons behind extremely high insurance rates for such vehicles, as drivers say that the cost to insure their vehicle grew rapidly in recent years.