Peter Agius publishes tour of home after PL claims he switched residence to uninhabitable block

On Monday, the Labour Party released a video with PL president Ramona Attard claiming that the PN filed court proceedings “because they [the PN] took issue with these people [the soon-to-be residents] determining the future of the locality in which they will live.”

Attard was referring to a number of cases filed by the PN where they requested the revocation of the recent changes in address of several voters.

Attard, who represented the PL in the PN-filed proceedings, stated that Peter Agius’ residence is listed as an unfinished building in Mosta, where he has an office on the ground floor. Attard claimed that this shows the PN’s hypocrisy and that, “the PN called people to court so that they wouldn’t do what Peter Agius did.”

Ultimately, the court upheld the PN's request to revoke the changes in address of the 99 voters, as Magistrate Frendo Dimech blasted public officials and entities who had manipulated voters into changing their address to a Siġġiewi construction site ahead of the local council and EU elections.