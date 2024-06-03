Peter Agius publishes tour of home after PL claims he switched residence to uninhabitable block
Peter Agius has released a video tour of his Mosta residence, following claims that he switched his address to a Mosta residence which is uninhabitable.
In a short video on Facebook, Agius clarified that the Mosta residence in question contains a maisonette where he lives, as well as a campaign office.
Agius joked that the maisonette is fully equipped with a kitchen and working bathroom, unlike the social housing block in Siġġiewi which was subject to court proceedings a few weeks ago. He said that he had changed his residence after selling his Attard home, and rented another residence until the Mosta masionette was finished.
On Monday, the Labour Party released a video with PL president Ramona Attard claiming that the PN filed court proceedings “because they [the PN] took issue with these people [the soon-to-be residents] determining the future of the locality in which they will live.”
Attard was referring to a number of cases filed by the PN where they requested the revocation of the recent changes in address of several voters.
Attard, who represented the PL in the PN-filed proceedings, stated that Peter Agius’ residence is listed as an unfinished building in Mosta, where he has an office on the ground floor. Attard claimed that this shows the PN’s hypocrisy and that, “the PN called people to court so that they wouldn’t do what Peter Agius did.”
Ultimately, the court upheld the PN's request to revoke the changes in address of the 99 voters, as Magistrate Frendo Dimech blasted public officials and entities who had manipulated voters into changing their address to a Siġġiewi construction site ahead of the local council and EU elections.