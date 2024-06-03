Abela: Parents with monthly wage of up to €1,000 will no longer pay income tax come next year

Parents who receive a monthly wage up of to €1,000 will not be paying any income tax starting 2025, Prime Minister Robert Abela announced on Monday.

Addressing supporters in San Gwann during an election campaign event, the PM said next year’s Budget will be “even stronger than the previous two of this legislature.”

“And this is not because there will be an election next year,” Abela told supporters in a dig at criticism by the Nationalist Party that Labour was abusing of its incumbency. “This is government’s largest tax cut ever, and will not affect any other measure.”

The measure had been an electoral pledge in Labour's 2022 general election manifesto.

He said the Labour government has a clear plan on how to support people, and next Saturday’s vote will determine the country’s future.

Abela called on people to go out and vote on the 8 June, so that government has the support to continue enacting the reforms the country needs, and to “continue facing challenges head on.”