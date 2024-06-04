Nationalist Party promises better healthcare and infrastructure for Gozo

The Nationalist Party has pledged to improve healthcare and infrastructure in Gozo, focusing on the island’s development while retaining its unique charm.

During a party event in Gozo, Opposition leader Bernard Grech said his party is committed to the development of Gozo, promising significant enhancements in infrastructure, healthcare, and employment opportunities while ensuring the island retains its unique charm.

He said Gozo has always been, and will continue to be, a priority. This commitment comes with a promise to improve connectivity and modernise the island’s transport infrastructure, criticising the current use of outdated vessels for travel between Malta and Gozo.

"It is unacceptable that to travel to Gozo, you must use an old ship rejected by its country," he said. “The Nationalist Party has always worked in favour of better connectivity with Gozo, and it will continue to do so.”

On healthcare, Grech took a strong stance against the government’s delayed construction of a new general hospital in Gozo, which has long been promised but remains unfulfilled.

"Thanks to the Nationalist Party that reclaimed the hospitals, a new general hospital in Gozo may finally become a reality," he said.

Apart from infrastructure and healthcare, Grech stressed the importance of preserving Gozo’s unique characteristics amid development, ensuring that the island remains a "jewel in the middle of the Mediterranean".

Grech also laid out the Nationalist Party’s plan to prioritise the Gozitan quality of life by focusing on job creation and enhancing living standards.

“European funds invested in Gozo must continue to increase to create more quality jobs, take initiatives in the social and educational sectors, and carry out environmental projects that continue to make Gozo more beautiful and make it a magnet for tourism.”

He said PN councillors in Gozo will ensure that a carrying capacity will be carried out in each locality, and will pressure the government to ensure that there are no uncoordinated road closures in the locality.

Moreover, PN councillors are pledging to ensure cleanliness in their locality and address waste issues. This will be done by ensuring waste is collected in the locality, including additional collections.