Sheep farmer owner Kurt Buhagiar plans to sue MEP candidate Peter Agius for false fraud claims

A report that EU funds intended for a sheep farm had been used to build a villa instead has landed MEP candidate Peter Agius in legal trouble.

This emerges from a judicial protest filed by the owner of the Għajn Rihana sheep farm, Kurt Buhagiar, against Agius, accusing the latter of filing a false police report and warning of his intention to sue Agius for compensation.

According to Agius, Buhagiar had used €360,000 worth of EU funds granted for the construction of a farm, to build a villa instead.

The MEP candidate reported the farm to the European Anti-Fraud Office, alleging an abuse of EU funds by Buhagiar, who also happens to be the developer of a construction site at Corradino which had collapsed in 2022 and resulted in the death of Jean Paul Sofia.

But journalists who had looked into the allegation shortly after the claim was made, had indeed found a fully licensed and operational dairy farm, with almost 100 sheep, which was also registered with the relevant authorities.

In the judicial protest signed by lawyer Arthur Azzopardi, Buhagiar confirmed that he had filed three applications for EU funding for various aspects of the farm and had paid the remaining expenses out of his own pocket.

Buhagiar said that OLAF officials had inspected the farm after Agius’s claim and had seen for themselves that his claims amounted to “nothing more than a false report.”

He noted that when Agius was approached for comment after the facility was seen by journalists, Buhagiar said the would-be MEP had dug in his heels instead of apologising and acknowledging that he had been wrong,

Holding Agius responsible for any damages suffered as a result of the false claims, Buhagiar also called on the police to investigate Agius for filing a false report.

Agius: 'I will continue fighting this corruption'

In comments to MaltaToday, Agius accused Labour of trying to silence him. “As promised, if elected I will fight corruption with new methods,” he said.

He said he went to OLAF with this case because it is unacceptable for the developer of the Corradino site where Sofia was killed to take European funds on three separate occasions, while farmers protest the lack of EU funding.

He specifically pointed to Alex Agius Saliba's defense of the Labour government in the European Parliament and detailed his own efforts to seek an investigation by OLAF into the alleged misuse of European funds by the developer.

Isabelle Bonnici, the mother of Jean Paul Sofia, expressed her gratitude for Agius' actions, noting his advocacy for applying European safety laws to construction and reporting the developer's abuse of EU funds.

"I met with Peter a few weeks after the incident with Jean Paul and I asked him to help me through the EU. Peter took action," she said. "It was Peter who reported to OLAF that the developer was abusing European funds. We need people like Peter in politics."

Agius said he is committed to fighting corruption and ensuring taxpayer money is properly used, claiming that this judicial protest is an attempt by the Labour Party to silence those fighting corruption and criminality in government.