Transport Malta defends geo-fencing measure after cab companies slam decision

Transport Malta has defended its decision to introduce a Geofencing system, saying it is already legislated.

“It is intended at improving traffic flow and safety. In collaboration with the main ride hailing platforms such as Bolt, eCabs, and Uber, Transport Malta (TM) is facilitating with geofencing technology to manage operations in the area,” the transport authority said.

Earlier this week, MaltaToday reported on how TM asked rise-hailing platforms to roll out geofencing in areas near the Phoenicia in Floriana and the Malta International Airport.

Platforms criticised the move saying the measure could kill the whole cab industry in Malta.

But TM has defended the measure, saying the system is adopted in a number of countries.

“The Geofencing system uses GPS technology to establish virtual boundaries. Within these boundaries, Y-plate vehicles will not be able to park and wait in these designated areas. However, clients will still be able to reserve Y-plate vehicles from within the designated geofenced area. Drivers stationed outside a 250-metre radius will then proceed to the

designated pick-up location specified by the customer,” it said.

The transport authority said it is dedicated to ensuring smooth and safe ride-hailing services in key areas.