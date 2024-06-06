Abela asks people to put their trust in him as Labour Party campaign comes to a close

Prime Minister Robert Abela made his case to the electorate to put their trust in him this Saturday as people head to the polls and vote in the European and local council elections.

“Are you ready to choose? Ready to decide what you want for your families and children? If you’re ready, vote on Saturday and vote early,” he said.

Thousands attended the Labour Party’s end-of-campaign concert at the MFCC Ta’ Qali, with dancers and singers entertaining the crowd before Abela made his final speech ahead of voting day.

“We want to leave the country better than we found it,” he said. “Are you ready to continue deciding on the country’s future? Are you ready to continue deciding on your children’s future? Above all, are you ready to convince more people to join us?”

He said people have a crucial choice to make on Saturday, “whether you want to renew your faith in me or if you want to send a message in favour of the Establishment”.

“Choose to keep the power in your hands, the same power you used when you chose our 1,000 proposals two years ago,” he said, referring to the 2022 general election.

Abela noted that the country was still in a pandemic back then, but said Malta not only recovered but is experiencing strong economic growth.

“Together we’ve done a lot. But there’s more to be done.The first budgets of my legislature were strong. Others called them ‘election budgets’. I promise you the next budget will be even better,” he said.

Abela promised a list of measures that will define the next government budget: equal pay for equal work, stronger pensions, better wages, investment in education and healthcare, and more environmental projects. “We want to implement what you voted for, and we can only do it with your help.”