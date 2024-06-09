It’s results day: Follow the European elections live from the counting hall

Ballot papers will be counted and scanned in the Naxxar counting hall during the coming hours as Malta finds out who will be the six MEPs enjoying a seat in the European Parliament.

MaltaToday will be reporting live from the counting hall during the day. Follow this space for the latest updates, on-the-ground coverage and bite-sized analyses.

According to the latest survey results, the Nationalist Party could win a third seat today after crashing out in the last European election. However, this might depend on the amount of people that voted for independent candidate Arnold Cassola.

Cassola recently emerged as a potential contender for one of the six MEP seats, with a MaltaToday survey showing him polling in the top six.

The chances of an independent sixth seat might also depend on the amount of votes that go Norman Lowell’s way. Lowell, Malta’s leading far-right candidate, has been steadily increasing his vote share throughout the years.