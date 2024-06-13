GWU takes umbrage at Prime Minister’s jibe at public sector employees

The General Workers’ Union has hit out at Robert Abela’s “unfair” criticism of public sector workers in the wake of Labour’s dismal European election result.

The union said the service offered by public sector workers should not be interpreted as a ‘cushy job’. It insisted not all workers should be tarred with the same brush.

The GWU is the second union to come out criticising the Prime Minister’s comments on Monday when he warned public sector workers not to expect ‘cushy jobs’.

His criticism was interpreted as blaming the behaviour of civil service workers for his government’s electoral woes.

The GWU said it is always the employer’s responsibility to ensure that recruitment is based on needs, that work is distributed fairly, and that discipline is maintained.

“Many civil servants have and continue to provide a dedicated service, often going above and beyond their call of duty. Criticisms of this sort can cause dissatisfaction among the sizeable number of hardworking and dedicated employees,” the GWU warned.

It added that the majority of civil servants perform their duties diligently, delivering excellent and high-level service.

“It is important to investigate the root of any issues and identify those who may be failing to meet the needs of citizens,” the union said, adding it was unfair to put everyone in the same basket. “Any instances of abuse or neglect must be addressed promptly and boldly, with appropriate measures taken as necessary. It is the union's duty to defend, by all means, dedicated and responsible workers who may have been unfairly criticised.”

The Prime Minister’s comments were lambasted earlier this week by the Union Ħaddiema Magħqudin and the Nationalist Party that accused Abela of trying to find a scapegoat for the PL’s dismal showing at the polls.