Labour makes history in Bormla, secures all five council seats

The Labour Party has become the first party in local council history to win all seats on a council after it secured all five available slots in Bormla.

The PL has traditionally done extremely well in this locality, the birthplace of erstwhile Labour leader Dom Mintoff. However, this year, the two Nationalist Party candidates failed to achieve a quota, which meant that the PL secured all five seats.

The outgoing Bormla council had seven seats but these were reduced to five this year because of a reduction in population.

The PL obtained 85.5 % of the vote, electing Marco Agius as mayor and Noyah Spiteri Hammett, Martin Vella, Rita Gatt and Glauber Spiteri as councillors. Agius is the brother of Labour MP Chris Agius.

In 2019, the PL secured 84.2% of the vote, electing six councillors against the PN’s one.

The PN appears to have been punished after its long-time councillor James Cauchi was barred from standing for election. Last time around, the PN’s two candidates had managed to obtain 100 votes more than the quota, a feat not repeated this year.

