Local council election: PN flips Siġġiewi and Mosta; PL holds on to Gżira

The Nationalist Party has reduced the vote gap to Labour in the local council election by around 27,000 votes.

Vote-counting for the council elections ended on Friday, with the PN flipping Siggiewi, Mosta, and Zebbug, Gozo, while Labour held on to Gzira.

Floriana also had no clear majority, after both Labour and PN elected two councillors each, with independent councillor Nigel Holland kingmaker in the locality’s council.

The vote-gap between Malta’s largest parties in the council election stands at roughly 20,000, significantly higher than the 8,400 in the European Parliament election.