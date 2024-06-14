menu

Local council election: PN flips Siġġiewi and Mosta; PL holds on to Gżira

Last updated on 14 June 2024, 9:52pm
by Karl Azzopardi
PN agents at the counting hall in Naxxar sarcastically thanking Housing Minister Roderick Galdes after the PN flipped the Siġġiewi local council. Galdes was responsible for the attempt to register 99 people on social housing units in the locality when these were not yet habitable. (Photo: Karl Azzopardi/MaltaToday)
The Nationalist Party has reduced the vote gap to Labour in the local council election by around 27,000 votes.

Vote-counting for the council elections ended on Friday, with the PN flipping Siggiewi, Mosta, and Zebbug, Gozo, while Labour held on to Gzira.

Floriana also had no clear majority, after both Labour and PN elected two councillors each, with independent councillor Nigel Holland kingmaker in the locality’s council.

The vote-gap between Malta’s largest parties in the council election stands at roughly 20,000, significantly higher than the 8,400 in the European Parliament election.

On Thursday, San Ġwann and Msida were in the spotlight as the PN managed to flip the two localities, as Bormla’s five seats were all won by the PL in a historic result.

On the other hand no party obtained a majority in Birkirkara with the PN and PL electing six councillors each, and independent candidate Kaylok Buhagiar getting elected. A majority was also not achieved by either party in Gharb, with party ‘Gharb L-Ewwel’ electing two councillors, Labour electing two councillors and the PN electing one councillor.

Meanwhile on the first day of counting, the PL maintained its hold of the Valletta local council, as the PN flipped St Paul’s Bay.

The localities from which votes were counted today are:

Swieqi

PN:Noel Muscat (mayor), Jordan Galea Pace, Rowena Scicluna, Mary Anne Abela, Theresa Valentino, Anna Pisani, Edgar Rossignaud, Lucia Vassallo PL:Miguel Balzan

Attard

PN:Stefan Cordina (mayor), Alex Mangion, Nicole Portelli, Remigio Bartolo, Paul Ciantar, Martin Musumeci PL:Helen Caruana, John Bonnici ADPD:Ralph Cassar

Qormi

PL:Josef Masini Vento (mayor), Xandru Mallia, Daniel Ablett, Nicholai Falzon, Fiona Borg Lewis, Marvin Zammit, Elke Cassar Sghendo PN:Ralph Puli, Jurgen Abela, Alesso Decarlo, Doris Zammit

Naxxar

PN:Christopher Deguara (mayor), Joseph Spiteri, Mary Anne Cuomo, Mark Deguara, Pierre Sciberras, Godwin Grech, Andre Muscat PL:Marlon Brincat, Noel Gatt, Matthew Vella, Louis Camilleri

Mosta

PN:Joseph Gatt (mayor), Keith Cassar, Thomas De Martino, Michaela Ann Bayliss, Sammy Mallia, Aiken Zerafa, Charles Schembri PL:Anthony Agius Decelis, Chris Grech, Pia Bonnici, Rachel Abela, Andre Buhagiar, Chantelle Portelli

The moment the PN won Mosta (Photo: Karl Azzopardi)
Floriana

PN:James Aaron Ellul, Justine Palmer PL:Sandra Sammut Hili, Justine Haber Independent:Nigel Holland

Luqa

PL:John Schembri (mayor), Keith Bartolo, Jeffrey Scicluna, Anton Gatt, Matthew Spiteri PN:Frederick Aquilina, Andrew Cassar

Isla

PL:Clive Pulis (mayor), Twanny Bonavia, Joeline Attard, Corinne Buhagiar PN:Malcom Gatt

Ħamrun

PL:Christian Sammut(mayor), Aymen Grech Pace,Vincent Bonello, Maria Mallia, Carmen Borg, Antoine Vassallo PN:Jean Carl Ciscaldi Agius, Maria Baldacchino, Mario Calleja

Għargħur

PN:Helen Gauci(mayor), Francesca Attard, Marilena Hassan PL:Mariah Meli, Christopher Fenech

Gżira

PL:Neville Chetcuti(mayor), Ralph Mangion, Ryan Sciberras, Tania Borg, Martin Vella PN:Aaron Caruana, Jessica Borg, Joyce Bray Independent:Conrad Borg Manche

Kirkop

PL: Matthew Agius Zammit(mayor), Bernice Caruana, Joseph Schembri, Ritenne Caruana PN:Loranna Bonnici

Siġġiewi

PN:Julian Borg(mayor), Ryan Cachia, Francine Farrugia, Charles Vassallo PL:Christopher Farrugia, Domic Grech, Bertu Pace

Santa Luċija

PL:Charmaine St John(mayor), Frederick Cutajar, Kylie D’Amato PN:Liam Sciberras, Connie Debattista

Mtarfa

PL:Dale Hayman (mayor), Len Abela Vassallo, Antonie Vella PN:Anton Mifsud, Simon-Paul Fenech

San Lawrenz

PN:Noel Formosa(mayor), Clyde Cauchi, Jeremy John Hili PL:Louis Galea, Lorenzo Grima

Xgħajra

PL:Neil Attard(mayor), Mike Mifsud, Doris Borg, Antonia Buttigieg PN:Raymond Duncan

Safi

PL:Johan Mula (mayor), Francis Callus, Claire Zammit PN:Kurt Debono, Joanna Abdilla

Munxar

PN:Damien Spiteri, Carmen Parnis, Ivan Farrugia, Mark Busutill PL:John Cassar

Daemon Spiteri has been elected as Munxar's mayor (Photo: Karl Azzopardi)
Birgu

PL: John Boxall (mayor), Jason Vincent Portelli, Rianne Cini, Tristan Duncan PN:Ian Barbara

Qala

The PL retains its majority with long-standing mayor Paul Buttigieg being reconfirmed.

Kerċem

PN:Mario Azzopardi(mayor), Abigail Micallef, Horace Vella PL:Jonathan Mercieca, Frankie Attard

Żebbuġ (Gozo)

PN:Baskal Saliba(mayor), Daniel Cordina, Mario Portelli PL:Marlene Cini, Nicky Saliba

