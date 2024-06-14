Local council election: PN flips Siġġiewi and Mosta; PL holds on to Gżira
The Nationalist Party has reduced the vote gap to Labour in the local council election by around 27,000 votes.
Vote-counting for the council elections ended on Friday, with the PN flipping Siggiewi, Mosta, and Zebbug, Gozo, while Labour held on to Gzira.
Floriana also had no clear majority, after both Labour and PN elected two councillors each, with independent councillor Nigel Holland kingmaker in the locality’s council.
The vote-gap between Malta’s largest parties in the council election stands at roughly 20,000, significantly higher than the 8,400 in the European Parliament election.
On Thursday, San Ġwann and Msida were in the spotlight as the PN managed to flip the two localities, as Bormla’s five seats were all won by the PL in a historic result.
On the other hand no party obtained a majority in Birkirkara with the PN and PL electing six councillors each, and independent candidate Kaylok Buhagiar getting elected. A majority was also not achieved by either party in Gharb, with party ‘Gharb L-Ewwel’ electing two councillors, Labour electing two councillors and the PN electing one councillor.
Meanwhile on the first day of counting, the PL maintained its hold of the Valletta local council, as the PN flipped St Paul’s Bay.
The localities from which votes were counted today are:
Swieqi
PN:Noel Muscat (mayor), Jordan Galea Pace, Rowena Scicluna, Mary Anne Abela, Theresa Valentino, Anna Pisani, Edgar Rossignaud, Lucia Vassallo PL:Miguel Balzan
Attard
PN:Stefan Cordina (mayor), Alex Mangion, Nicole Portelli, Remigio Bartolo, Paul Ciantar, Martin Musumeci PL:Helen Caruana, John Bonnici ADPD:Ralph Cassar
Qormi
PL:Josef Masini Vento (mayor), Xandru Mallia, Daniel Ablett, Nicholai Falzon, Fiona Borg Lewis, Marvin Zammit, Elke Cassar Sghendo PN:Ralph Puli, Jurgen Abela, Alesso Decarlo, Doris Zammit
Naxxar
PN:Christopher Deguara (mayor), Joseph Spiteri, Mary Anne Cuomo, Mark Deguara, Pierre Sciberras, Godwin Grech, Andre Muscat PL:Marlon Brincat, Noel Gatt, Matthew Vella, Louis Camilleri
Mosta
PN:Joseph Gatt (mayor), Keith Cassar, Thomas De Martino, Michaela Ann Bayliss, Sammy Mallia, Aiken Zerafa, Charles Schembri PL:Anthony Agius Decelis, Chris Grech, Pia Bonnici, Rachel Abela, Andre Buhagiar, Chantelle Portelli
Floriana
PN:James Aaron Ellul, Justine Palmer PL:Sandra Sammut Hili, Justine Haber Independent:Nigel Holland
Luqa
PL:John Schembri (mayor), Keith Bartolo, Jeffrey Scicluna, Anton Gatt, Matthew Spiteri PN:Frederick Aquilina, Andrew Cassar
Isla
PL:Clive Pulis (mayor), Twanny Bonavia, Joeline Attard, Corinne Buhagiar PN:Malcom Gatt
Ħamrun
PL:Christian Sammut(mayor), Aymen Grech Pace,Vincent Bonello, Maria Mallia, Carmen Borg, Antoine Vassallo PN:Jean Carl Ciscaldi Agius, Maria Baldacchino, Mario Calleja
Għargħur
PN:Helen Gauci(mayor), Francesca Attard, Marilena Hassan PL:Mariah Meli, Christopher Fenech
Gżira
PL:Neville Chetcuti(mayor), Ralph Mangion, Ryan Sciberras, Tania Borg, Martin Vella PN:Aaron Caruana, Jessica Borg, Joyce Bray Independent:Conrad Borg Manche
Kirkop
PL: Matthew Agius Zammit(mayor), Bernice Caruana, Joseph Schembri, Ritenne Caruana PN:Loranna Bonnici
Siġġiewi
PN:Julian Borg(mayor), Ryan Cachia, Francine Farrugia, Charles Vassallo PL:Christopher Farrugia, Domic Grech, Bertu Pace
Santa Luċija
PL:Charmaine St John(mayor), Frederick Cutajar, Kylie D’Amato PN:Liam Sciberras, Connie Debattista
Mtarfa
PL:Dale Hayman (mayor), Len Abela Vassallo, Antonie Vella PN:Anton Mifsud, Simon-Paul Fenech
San Lawrenz
PN:Noel Formosa(mayor), Clyde Cauchi, Jeremy John Hili PL:Louis Galea, Lorenzo Grima
Xgħajra
PL:Neil Attard(mayor), Mike Mifsud, Doris Borg, Antonia Buttigieg PN:Raymond Duncan
Safi
PL:Johan Mula (mayor), Francis Callus, Claire Zammit PN:Kurt Debono, Joanna Abdilla
Munxar
PN:Damien Spiteri, Carmen Parnis, Ivan Farrugia, Mark Busutill PL:John Cassar
Birgu
PL: John Boxall (mayor), Jason Vincent Portelli, Rianne Cini, Tristan Duncan PN:Ian Barbara
Qala
The PL retains its majority with long-standing mayor Paul Buttigieg being reconfirmed.
Kerċem
PN:Mario Azzopardi(mayor), Abigail Micallef, Horace Vella PL:Jonathan Mercieca, Frankie Attard
Żebbuġ (Gozo)
PN:Baskal Saliba(mayor), Daniel Cordina, Mario Portelli PL:Marlene Cini, Nicky Saliba