Daphne Foundation calls out Police Commissioner's, Attorney General's 'indifference' to Vitals proceedings

The Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation has criticised the Police Commissioner and Attorney General for their “indifference” to the historic corruption proceedings involving Joseph Muscat, Konrad Mizzi, Keith Schembri and other players linked to the Vitals scandal.

On Thursday it was revealed that the police were ordered not to carry out investigations of their own, nor had they questioned the suspects before issuing the charges.

On Friday, the foundation said that Malta is at a turning point, as the country could be heading for, “positive change or entrenched systemic failure.”

The NGO reminded that the case in question was brought about through media exposure including by Daphne Caruana Galizia, and through civil society group Repubblika’s work.

“Their good work should not be undone by senior officials’ failure to act in accordance with the demands of their office,” the foundation stated.

They further called for the Police Commissioner, Attorney General and the country’s most senior law enforcement officials to “lead from the front to ensure that the law is enforced and that justice is served.”