The people still want Labour, but want a 'renewed Labour' Abela says

Prime Minister Robert Abela said that Labour had understood the message sent by the electorate as the final vote tally in the Local Councils elections showed that Labour shed some 27,000 votes.

Interviewed last night by OPM communications advisor Wayne Sammut, the Prime Minister emphasised that his party still had a 20,252 vote majority, which he said, translates into an “absolute majority” of 52.1% of the electorate.

But the results also show that Labour’s lead over its closest rival, the Partit Nazzjonalista (PN) has decreased from 18.1% to 7.8%, which had translated into Labour losing 20 seats to the PN.

“Every locality has a story. Every locality offers us the opportunity to listen to the messages which the people are sending us. Despite this strong result, as I said last Sunday, the Labour Party will remain close to the people, listening to the messages you pass on to us.”

“We understand that the people want the Labour Party, but we also understand that they want a renewed Labour Party,” Abela said.



