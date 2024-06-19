[WATCH] Tenant twice denied police report after landlord's illegal entry and threats

A tenant whose rental property was illegally entered into by his landlord, was twice refused the opportunity to file a police report by a sergeant stationed at his locality’s police station.

Workers union Solidarjetà said on Tuesday its member, Aleksandar Vukoje’s landlord entered his apartment without consent, after which point the tenant and his visitor were aggressively and verbally threatened by the landlord, whilst being told “I will slit your throat and flush it down the toilet.”

Video footage shows the landlord making several attempts to try to illegally evict the tenant, saying, “I come to sleep here tonight” and “Move the things out! Go out now!”.

On top of this, when the tenant started calling the police to report these threats and the illegal entry, the landlord replied, “Tell the police; I know all of them”.

According to the union, he continued threatening the tenant with a never-ending case that will cause his financial ruin, saying, “I make him bankrupt haqq ghall-Madonna”. The tenant was also told that he already has people following him, and that his landlord knew of his every move.

Once the police, who were called by Aleksandar, arrived, they first spoke to the landlord, who claimed that the tenant was staying at the property illegally. Upon Aleksandar showing the police that he has a valid contract with confirmation from the Housing Authority, the police said there was nothing they could do but that if they caught Aleksandar’s guest at the property again, they would kick both of them out.

The police do not have the power to forcibly evict a tenant, regardless of the circumstances, and can only be ordered by the court to do so.

When Aleksandar went to the police station to file a report, he found that the landlord was already there giving a statement and was asked to wait until he finished. When the landlord was done, the sergeant told the tenant that there were two ways of handling the situation - either the tenant and the landlord talk it through, or he escalates it. Aleksandar told him he wished to escalate it, which was met with anger from the sergeant and him telling Aleksandar to go home. He was refused the opportunity to file a report or give a statement.

While leaving the police station, the sergeant walked behind Aleksandar, telling him that he won't be staying much longer in the property.

When Aleksandar returned to the police station the next day, he was again denied the opportunity to file a report by the same sergeant and told to come back on Monday.

On Saturday, the landlord committed another criminal act, shutting off the tenant’s water and electricity, which have yet to be turned on again.

“On Sunday, we went to the police station together with Aleksandar to file a report, given that it was an urgent situation that threatened his safety. When we were present, the police officer on duty treated us with the utmost respect and professionalism, and we were able to file a report. The Superintendent at the station apologised on behalf of the Police Corps for the way Aleksandar was treated and assured us that the sergeant would not be involved with Aleksandar’s report,” the union said.

Union demands

Solidarjetà said Aleksandar’s water and electricity access must be restored, “and that the criminal act of shutting off utilities ceases immediately.”

It also said the Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa should ensure the Police Corps starts taking tenant issues seriously without the need for legal representatives to intervene.

The union’s last demand is that the Housing Authority does not allow landlords or property managers with proven cases of tenant mistreatment and criminal behaviour to continue being landlords, and that the Housing Authority enforces this and ensures such landlords do not go to the black market.