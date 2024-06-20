Valletta residential activist says city must ensure safe walkways for disabled

Valletta resident and public space activist Billy J. McBee has called on government ministers to clear the capital city of unsafe paraphernalia from regular events organisations, that are affecting public walkways.

McBee published an open letter to tourism minister Clayton Bartolo and minister for the disabled Julia Farrugia Portelli, saying Valletta’s residents had to bear the responsibility of ensuring safe passage and mobility for blind and visually impaired individuals in our community.

“It is concerning we residents often find themselves performing the roles of inspectors and monitors, reporting these problems to the relevant authorities…

“What penalties are there for anyone that creates obstruction, or that ends up creating discrimination from making use of safe passages? Why should any individual be forced to re-learn the safe passages rather than forcing event organisers to keep these passages free and allowing neutral spaces?”

McBee said residents had to negotiate numerous obstacles that hinder safe passage, especially for those who are blind or visually impaired. “These constant scenarios have been happening too often, too frequently and no immediate enforcement nor prevention planning have been taken into consideration. These issues create significant hazards for blind individuals, making it challenging for them to navigate safely and independently - the life of these individuals is already hard and difficult for them, so why as a society are we so inclined to make it harsher for them?”

McBee said Valletta needed regular inspections and monitoring of public spaces to ensure they are free from obstructions, as well as with strict enforcement and penalties for violations that compromise the safety of blind and visually impaired individuals. “This includes illegal parking, improper placement of street furniture, and failure to maintain clear walkways.”

He also called for a public awareness campaign on the importance of maintaining clear pathways and the impact of obstructions on the mobility of blind individuals. “Increased awareness can lead to more considerate behaviour and community support.”

McBee also said Valletta required infrastructure that enhanced accessibility, such as additional tactile paving, audible traffic signals, and well-maintained sidewalks.

“In most cases, it is very vital that our community works together to eliminate these hazards and uphold the values of accessibility and equality. Your leadership and commitment to this cause can make a profound difference.”