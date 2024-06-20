Nadur Labour councillor Corey Cardona tenders resignation a week after election

Nadur Labour Party councillor Corey Cardona has tendered his resignation a week after getting elected to the council.

Cardona was elected on the eighth count, getting 418 votes, and was only one of two Labour councillors who were elected to the council. He received 322 first count votes.

The reason behind his departure is not yet known, but sources have confirmed Cardona handed in his letter of resignation to the council’s executive secretary.

Corey Cardona regularly posted to his Facebook profile as part of his campaign, but has not posted since, not even after getting elected. His last post is a photo of the locality with the caption “hello friends”.

Cardona is canvasser for Gozo minister Clint Camilleri, regularly campaigning for him, as his Facebook profile shows. The minister also endorsed Cardona in the runup towards the election.

Newsbook also reports that mayor Edward Said met with minority leader Rebecca Vella earlier this week to decide the council’s way forward for the coming five years.

After a councillor resigns, a casual election is normally held to fill the vacant position, with Joseph Vella and Jean Paul Portelli in the running to fill the post.

Questions have been sent to the Labour Party.