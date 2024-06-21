Electric cars added to Malta police fleet for community and forensic officers

Seven electric vehicles were added to the Malta police force’s car fleet, marking the first time that Maltese police officers will be using electric vehicles.

The €300,000 addition will be used by the community police section and the forensic laboratory section of the force. The canine section will also be enhanced with four new vehicles.

€100,000 of the total spend came by way of a contribution from Community Malta, which handles monies received from the sale of Maltese citizenship and residency visas.

The agency is currently also paying for overtime pay for police officers involved in escorting the transport of fireworks for summer parish feasts, as well as for the acquisition of e-bikes for police patrols.

The community police will use the electric vehicles in various localities including Rabat, Mdina, Ħad-Dingli, Mtarfa, Msida, Gżira, Ta’ Xbiex, Marsaskala, and Raħal Ġdid.

Home affairs minister Byron Camilleri said the police force will be transitioning to less polluting electric vehicles in the future.