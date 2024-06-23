Tenants' union holds solidarity protest with Swieqi man left without water and electricity

Solidarjetà will be covering the legal costs for its member Aleksandar Vukoje, whose landlord shut off his water and electricity supply.

On Sunday, the union organised a solidarity demonstration for Aleksander outside his flat in Swieqi after his landlord illegally entered his property and shut off water and electricity.

“My sense of security has been shattered,” he said. “My landlord violently entered my apartment, threatening my life. Following this horrific incident, he cut off my water and electricity.”

Aleksandar said he went to police hoping for protection and justice but it was only on the third attempt, with the help of Solidarjetà, that he was able to file a report.

“No one should have to endure violence and intimidation in their own home. No one should be left in the dark - literally and figuratively - without the support of their community,” he said.

Johanna MacRae, a representative of the union's tenant section, remarked that this landlord has been getting away with illegal evictions and the interruption of water and electricity supplies.

“What is the point of Article 85 of the Criminal Code if landlords are allowed to continue taking the law into their own hands with complete impunity?” she said.

Gabriel Apap, the union's secretary-treasurer, thanked everyone for showing up at Sunday's solidarity protest.

“As a union, we believe that when one of us is hurt, all of us are hurt. Your show of support and solidarity with our member and friend Aleksandar means a lot,” he said.

Apap announced that Solidarjeta will be paying for Aleksandar's legal fees and encouraged people to join the union, contribute to its policy and campaign fund, or to leave a donation.

“These financial contributions will not only help us ensure justice is served for Aleksandar's case, but will serve as an investment in the betterment of workers' and tenants' rights in Malta. It is only when we dare to struggle, that we dare to win.”